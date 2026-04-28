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Crash shuts down inbound I-57 on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Derek Peters

/ CBS Chicago

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A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck shut down Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday.

The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on inbound I-57 toward the Dan Ryan Expressway, near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.

Several vehicles were involved, including a semi-trailer truck, state police said.

All lanes on inbound I-57 were shut down after the crash from 119th Street to the merge with the Dan Ryan. By 9:30 a.m., two left lanes had reopened.

A semi cab without a trailer was spotted on the shoulder of the expressway with several vehicles, some of them heavily damaged.

Further details were not immediately released.

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