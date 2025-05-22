New domestic violence bill inspired by Jayden Perkins awaits Pritzker's signature

A new bill aimed at helping victims of domestic violence is waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature.

State lawmakers passed the bill on Wednesday.

It will require members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to have mandatory training on domestic violence. The board is responsible for letting prisoners out on parole.

It's inspired by the case of Jayden Perkins who was protecting his mother when police say her ex-boyfriend stabbed him to death.

His mother had filed an order of protection against her ex, but the board didn't get that information and let him out.

"It doesn't appear they were checking for active orders of protection, it doesn't appear they were checking for pending orders of protection," President and CEO of "The Network" Amanda Pyron said.

After Jayden's death, two members of the prisoner review board resigned.

The suspect Crosetti Brand is currently on trial and representing himself.