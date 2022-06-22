New Chinatown mural unveiled, created by Chicago artist Rich Lo

CHICAGO (CBS) --There's a beautiful new mural in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

It's called "Chinese Opera" and it was created by local artist Rich Lo.

The mural graces the parking lot of the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, near 23rd and Cermak. It depicts three famous characters commonly seen in traditional Cantonese opera.

Lo was born in Canton, China and moved to Chicago at age seven. He has also authored and illustrated several children's books.

NBC Chicago filmed @Artclicker, author-illustrator of the award-winning picture book FATHER'S CHINESE OPERA about his father, a composer for Chinese opera in Hong Kong, while creating the mural "Chinese Opera" at the @ccamuseum. Ribbon Cutting is June 22: https://t.co/RnyBQm0eKZ pic.twitter.com/KFwCHvjGwv — Anna Olswanger (@AnnaOlswanger) June 21, 2022