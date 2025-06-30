Watch CBS News
Local News

Four new Chicago speed cameras start issuing tickets today. See where.

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Four new Chicago speed cameras start issuing tickets today
Four new Chicago speed cameras start issuing tickets today 00:26

Four new Chicago speed cameras which were turned on in May officially start issuing tickets Monday.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has activated dozens of new speed cameras around the city since the beginning of the year. They have been turned on in steps and issue warnings for several weeks before they begin issuing real tickets.

Starting June 15, drivers going 6-10 mph over the posted speed limit will get $35 tickets by mail, and those going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will get $100 tickets by mail.

Speed cameras installed near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., city officials said, on weekdays.

Near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. when children are present, then reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.

The four speed cameras that begin issuing real tickets Monday are located at:

49 W 85th St – Perspectives High School

614 W 47th St – Tilden High School

1635 N LaSalle Dr – Lincoln Park

5941 N Nagle Ave – Rosedale Park

The city plans to install a total of 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year as part of the $17 billion budget plan put forth by Mayor Brandon Johnson. The cameras are expected to generate $11 million in new revenue. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.