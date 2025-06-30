Four new Chicago speed cameras start issuing tickets today. See where.

Four new Chicago speed cameras which were turned on in May officially start issuing tickets Monday.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has activated dozens of new speed cameras around the city since the beginning of the year. They have been turned on in steps and issue warnings for several weeks before they begin issuing real tickets.

Starting June 15, drivers going 6-10 mph over the posted speed limit will get $35 tickets by mail, and those going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will get $100 tickets by mail.

Speed cameras installed near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., city officials said, on weekdays.

Near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. when children are present, then reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.

The four speed cameras that begin issuing real tickets Monday are located at:

49 W 85th St – Perspectives High School

614 W 47th St – Tilden High School

1635 N LaSalle Dr – Lincoln Park

5941 N Nagle Ave – Rosedale Park

The city plans to install a total of 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year as part of the $17 billion budget plan put forth by Mayor Brandon Johnson. The cameras are expected to generate $11 million in new revenue.