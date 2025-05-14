11 new speed cameras in Chicago will soon be ticketing drivers

Chicago drivers beware; 11 new speed cameras have been or soon will be turned on near parks and schools throughout the city.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced seven new speed cameras were activated on May 1, and will be issuing warnings to anyone caught going 6 mph or more over the speed limit until June 15, when they will start issuing tickets.

Starting June 15, drivers caught going 6-10 mph over the limit by those speed cameras will get $35 tickets in the mail, and those going 11mph or more over the limit will get $100 tickets. Speed cameras posted near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present, and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.

For cameras near parks, enforcement is limited to the hours that specific park is open, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The seven new cameras that were activated on May 1 include:

2640 W Peterson Ave – Green Briar Park

6614 N Central Ave – Edgebrook Park

442 E 71st St – Meyering (William) Park

8553 S Martin Luther King Dr – Cole (Nat King) Park

7733 S Cottage Grove Ave – Hirsch Metropolitan High School

3358 S Ashland Ave – Kucinski-Murphy (Vicki Rosebeth) Park

6146 N Sheridan Rd – Park 559

In addition, beginning on Thursday, May 15, four more speed cameras will begin issuing warnings to speeders, with tickets going out starting on June 30:

49 W 85th St – Perspectives High School

614 W 47th St – Tilden High School

1635 N LaSalle Dr – Lincoln Park

5941 N Nagle Ave – Rosedale Park

In total, the city plans to install 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year, as part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17 billion budget plan. Officials expect the cameras to generate $11 million in new revenue for the city.

By law, the city can only install speed cameras near schools or parks, and must post signs informing drivers that they are entering a speed enforcement zone.