Suspect dead after shooting wife, killing her parents in New Canton, Illinois, sheriff's officials say

A suspect is dead after authorities said he shot his wife and killed her parents Thursday morning in New Canton, Illinois.

Pike County Sheriff Chief Deputy Zack Orr said, around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the 300 block of Mississippi Street in New Canton, which is about 100 miles north of St. Louis along the Mississippi River.

The victim told deputies her husband had shot her and threatened to harm her parents. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, but her condition was not available Thursday afternoon.

Meantime, deputies went to her parents' home in the 200 block of Monroe Street in New Canton, where they were found shot to death.

Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in the investigation, and investigators tried to contact the suspect at his home in the 300 block of Mississippi Street.

When police could not reach him, a SWAT team went into the home and found him dead. The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Gerald E. Waligorski.

Local schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation, but have since resumed normal operations.

Orr said police do not yet know a motive for the shootings. Illinois State Police will lead the investigation.