New ADA compliant CPS playground now open at Wilma Rudolph Learning Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new playground for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students with some special equipment that the district has never had before.

It's the brand new ADA compliant playground at the Wilma Rudolph Learning Center, specially designed for students with mental and physical disabilities.

It includes the district's only swing made for children in wheelchairs. There's also a see-saw, some musical equipment and other interactive play areas. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

