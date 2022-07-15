New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday.

It's a simple three digit number and its main goal is to expand mental health treatment in the U.S.

Anyone will be able to call or text 9-8-8 for help anytime of the day.

"We are here 24/7. So we answer the phones all, you know, all the time."

That's just an example of what you will hear when you dial 988.

Some 52 million people in the United States said they had some sort of mental illness in 2020, but only 46% of them received any treatment.

The federal government has provided over $280 million to help states create systems that will do much more, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people's homes and emergency mental health centers, similar to urgent care clinics that treat physical aches and pains.

Dispatching paramedics for heart attacks and police for crimes makes sense — but not for psychiatric emergencies, mental health advocates say. Calls to 911 for those crises often lead to violent law enforcement encounters and trips to jail or crowded emergency rooms where suicidal people can wait days for treatment.

Experts said by adding 988 it is likely to lessen the burden on 911 calls and direct people to the help they need right away.

"Now they can call this dedicated line and in fact 24/7 have a helping, trained professional on the line to provide some immediate consultation or be referred to a facility," said Donald Dew, CEO of Habilitative Systems, Inc.

If 911 is called trained counselors will work in tandem with the 988 call centers to assess the situation to figure out the best organization to get involved.

Governor JB Pritzker said state and federal funding helped to increase staffing at in the state's six existing 988 call centers.

When @988Lifeline launches tomorrow 7/16, survivors & responders of any natural or human-caused disaster will still be able to receive specialized crisis & emotional support from the nat'l @Distressline - call/text 1-800-985-5990 & #TalkWithUs https://t.co/T8WZPfXKSl #988Lifeline — Disaster Distress Helpline (@distressline) July 15, 2022



"Thanks to the many incredible counselors answering the call to serve those in crisis, the expanded 988 Lifeline number will help save many lives," Pritzker said. "To any Illinois resident who might be struggling, know that you are not alone. We are here to support you. You can receive help by dialing or texting 988."

"The pandemic has had an impact on stress levels and mental health across the board," said Dr. David Albert, Director, Division of Mental Health, IDHS. "This is an effort to increase access to vital crisis services, improve the efficacy of suicide prevention efforts, and overcome the stigma around getting help. This will bolster the crisis care continuum in Illinois, better connecting people in crisis with call takers trained in suicide prevention, crisis de-escalation and stabilization."

"The past two plus years have been an overwhelming time for many Illinoisans, and some feel like they are struggling alone," said Illinois State Senator Laura Fine (D-101.) "988 is an expanded resource to assist people experiencing mental health issues. I encourage anyone feeling anxious or depressed to dial 988 for local support. A caring voice or a listening ear can make all the difference during times of stress."

"This is good government doing the right thing for our citizens," said Illinois State Representative Deb Conroy (D-46.) "988 is an important step for Illinois to improve the accessibility of mental health help for the people of Illinois."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.