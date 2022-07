Nearly 100 students being flown to Oshkosh for AirVenture Air Show

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A trip of a lifetime for nearly 100 teenagers Tuesday.

Teens 13 to 19 years old are part of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. American Airlines is flying the teens to the AirVenture show in Oshkosh.

They'll enjoy a day at the air show and get to learn more about flying.