Man shot in legs during robbery in Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot during a robbery in the Near West Side early Tuesday morning. 

Police said four men with handguns tried to rob a man at a Shell gas station on Roosevelt Road and Western Avenue.

The victim ran away and that's when the suspects fired shots, hitting him in the legs.

The victim drove himself to the hospital. 

Police are searching for the suspects. 

