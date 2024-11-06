Search continues for gunman in double homicide at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed two former co-workers at Navy Pier on Tuesday.

Two employees of Levy Restaurants were shot and killed in an administrative office in the loading dock area at Navy Pier on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe a disgruntled ex-employee of a Navy Pier subcontractor entered the loading dock and opened fire—shooting two men. Both were shot in the head and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died, Hein said.

One of the victims has been identified as 51-year-old Lamont Johnson, of Lansing. The name of the second victim, a 47-year-old man, has not yet been released.

Police sources said there was a dispute in the loading dock area at Navy Pier after a Levy Restaurants chef was fired. The suspected shooter was also an employee at Levy.

Sources said a manager who had worked for Levy for 20 years was the intended target, while the other victim was a new employee who had nothing to do with the situation. It was not immediately clear if Johnson was the manager or the new employee.

Police said detectives were continuing to investigate on Wednesday to find the shooter and determine his motive.

"They've done great work already in trying to take this individual into custody, but we are going to have to take this person into custody and continue that investigation to provide additional details," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said.

In a statement, Levy Restaurants said in part, "We're absolutely devastated by today's tragic events and the shocking loss of two of our family members. Our hearts break for their families and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed."