2 people shot, wounded at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and wounded at Navy Pier Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the CFD said.

People at Navy Pier were told to shelter in place after the shooting.

"Due to an active incident under investigation, we are asking everyone to shelter in place until given the all-clear by CPD," Navy Pier said in a statement.

As of just before 2:30 p.m., the scene remained chaotic—with a large police presence on the north side of the pier where drivers enter to pull into pier garages.

Navy Pier is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Illinois, and many people were visiting the attraction from out of town when the shooting happened.

Some people who were in indoor areas of Navy Pier did not hear the gunshots. But when they stepped outside and saw such a police presence, it became clear something serious had taken place.

One man visiting from Cincinnati said he saw officers in full riot and SWAT gear on Navy Pier, leading him to believe the shooter might still be on the loose at the pier.

Information from police on whether anyone was in custody, whom officers were looking for, or what led up to the shooting, was not immediately available.