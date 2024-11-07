Person of interest in custody in Navy Pier double homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursdasy apprehended a person of interest in the murder of two workers at Navy Pier earlier this week.

The shooter is believed to be a disgruntled ex-employee, and the victims two of his former coworkers.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the north side of Navy Pier, where drivers enter to pull into pier garages. Two employees of Levy Restaurants were shot and killed in an administrative office in the loading dock area at Navy Pier

Police believe a disgruntled former co-worker of the victims entered the loading dock and opened fire—shooting two men. Lamont Johnson, 51, of Lansing, and Peter Jennings, 47, of Chicago, both were shot in the head and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The gunman fled the scene using public transportation, according to police.

"Navy Pier expresses immense gratitude to the Chicago Police Department for their swift and coordinated efforts following this tragic incident," Navy Pier said in a statement. "We are relieved that the suspect has been taken into police custody and extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Lamont Johnson and Peter Jennings, who were treasured members of the Navy Pier community."

Earlier Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance images of the suspected gunman. One of the images shows the suspect on board a CTA bus. It's unclear where the other two images were taken. Two of them show him wearing a black North Face hoodie. The other shows him in a t-shirt.

Surveillance images of the suspected gunman in a double homicide at Navy Pier on Nov. 5, 2024. Chicago Police Department

Police sources said there was a dispute in the loading dock area at Navy Pier on the day of the shooting, after a Levy Restaurants chef was fired. The suspected shooter was also an employee at Levy.

Sources said a manager who had worked for Levy for 20 years was the intended target, while the other victim was a new employee who had nothing to do with the situation. It was not immediately clear which of the two victims was the manager and which was the new employee.

Police said detectives were continuing to investigate on Wednesday to find the shooter and determine his motive.

"They've done great work already in trying to take this individual into custody, but we are going to have to take this person into custody and continue that investigation to provide additional details," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said.

In a statement, Levy Restaurants said in part, "We're absolutely devastated by today's tragic events and the shocking loss of two of our family members. Our hearts break for their families and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed."