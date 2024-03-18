National Weather Service to provide Storm Spotter training in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service will be hosting in-person Storm Spotter training sessions this week and on other dates this spring.

SKYWARN in-person training will be held Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northeastern Illinois University El Centro Campus, at 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

The training will cover severe weather hazards – including thunderstorms and tornadoes, safety concerns, planning for and anticipating severe thunderstorms, general storm structure and movement, and identification of important features of storms.

The NWS says the classes are appropriate for all ages – with those 10 and older likely to get the most out of it.

Pre-registration is required for some sessions – but not for the Chicago session on Wednesday.

For the Chicago session, the NWS says free parking will be available in the attached parking lot, where permit restrictions will not be enforced.

A SKYWARN training session is also planned for Thursday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kankakee Community College, at 100 College Dr. in Kankakee.

Another session is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, during the New Lenox Health and Safety Expo at Lincoln-Way West High School, at 21701 Grouger Rd. in New Lenox.

No registration is required for the Kankakee and New Lenox sessions.

A virtual session is planned for Monday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The NWS has provided a link to register.