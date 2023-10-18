Drivers reminded to slow down for National Move-Over Awareness Day

National Mover Over Awareness Day reminding drivers to slow down

National Mover Over Awareness Day reminding drivers to slow down

National Mover Over Awareness Day reminding drivers to slow down

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the law to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights on the side of the road, but not everyone obeys Scott's Law.

That's why emergency responders, tow truck operators, and AAA are coming together for National Move-Over Awareness Day.

This year, 17 Illinois state troopers have been involved in crashes because drivers didn't move over.

Across the country, hundreds of roadside workers and first responders are killed or injured on the side of the road.