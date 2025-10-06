National Guard troops could be on their way to Chicago

Illinois National Guard members from Texas and Illinois to be deployed to our state

Illinois National Guard members from Texas and Illinois to be deployed to our state

Illinois National Guard members from Texas and Illinois to be deployed to our state

Hundreds of members of the Illinois National Guard could be on their way to Chicago Monday morning.

Many would come from the Illinois guard over objections from Gov. JB Pritzker.

The governor's office said even leadership within the Illinois National Guard has communicated to the White House that the state does not require the use of military force right now.

Pritzker's team is also pressuring Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reject a separate call from the Texas National Guard to respond in Illinois.

A federal memo obtained by CBS News revealed up to 300 members of the Illinois National Guard will be brought under federal service and deployed to "protect federal property" and "government personnel performing federal functions."

That is in addition to 400 other guardsmen and women from Texas, who are to be split up between Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

The move comes after clashes between protesters and federal agents in both locations — including multiple tense interactions at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview.

President Trump explained he is sending troops as part of an immigration and crime crackdown. He has repeatedly said the military will "straighten" out Chicago.

"He's saying that, you know, Chicago is a war zone. None of that is true. They're just making this up," Gov. Pritzker said on CNN's "State of the Union, "and then what do they do? They fire tear gas and smoke grenades, and they make it look like it's a war zone."

Pritzker's team will be hosting a 2 p.m. media briefing Monday to address these issues.

Also planned for Monday is a 9 a.m. news conference by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Sources said Johnson will announce an executive order related to ICE arrests on city property.