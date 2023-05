National Day of Prayer happening in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- Thursday is National Day of Prayer.

People in Indiana are gathering in Crown Point.

The day is meant to celebrate all faiths and encourage people to pray or meditate however they see fit.

Today's ceremony will also include music.

It starts at noon at the historic Lake County Courthouse.