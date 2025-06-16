NASCAR 2025 Chicago Street Race street closures start Thursday, continue through July 4 weekend

Street closures for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race start Thursday in and around Grant Park, with the big race just a few weekends away.

The first set of street closures are in and around Grant Park specifically, as organizers will soon start building the festival apparatus and the racecourse.

The first set of street closures go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 19. Balbo Drive will be completely closed from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive. There will also be "no parking" restrictions along both sides of Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.

Friday starting at 12:01 a.m., the curb lanes will close on both sides of Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.

Street closures will pick up in pace and frequency next week. Some street closures are temporary for only a few days; others will last until the NASCAR race and festival are over.

