Naperville District 203 teacher strike looming amid contract dispute

A strike threat is looming as students in Naperville return to school this week.

Naperville District 203's teachers union, the NUEA, announced its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike on Tuesday.

While this does not mean the strike is imminent, it puts pressure on the district to reach a deal after its contract expired on June 30. The union and the district have been bargaining since February.

Students return to school on Thursday. Union President Ross Berkley assured parents there will be "plenty of notice" if teachers decide to strike, ensuring parents can make childcare arrangements.

See Berkley's full statement below:

"Listen, no one wants to go on strike. In fact, it's the last thing we want to do. We'd much rather be in our classrooms with our students than out on the picket line. But we're also willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure our students have the best education possible," NUEA President Ross Berkley said. "If we do go on strike, we also want to reassure parents and our community that we will give plenty of notice before, so arrangements for childcare can be made."