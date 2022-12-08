Watch CBS News
Suspect connected to 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to CPD officer

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man wanted for a 2021 murder has been charged with attempting to flee police during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tony Haywood, 21, in the 7200 block of South Constance.

He was identified as a wanted suspect in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot on May 11, 2021, in the 8700 block of South State.

Police said Haywood was observed in a vehicle and officers initiated a traffic stop when he attempted to flee and struck a parked vehicle.

He was quickly placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest, and two misdemeanor counts of fleeing an officer and not having a license. Various traffic citations were issued.

Haywood is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 7:28 AM

