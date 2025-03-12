Watch CBS News
Man charged in murder of Glenview man found dead during well-being check

By Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Glenview, Illinois man who was found dead during a well-being check on Sunday night. 

Charles Poulos, 55, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the Glenview Police Department. 

The victim, identified as 61-year-old James Solger, was found dead inside a home in the first block of Glenview Road just after 7:30 p.m. Police said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

The investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. 

Police have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting death. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

