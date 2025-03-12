Man charged in murder of Glenview man found dead during well-being check

Man found dead during well-being check in Glenview

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Glenview, Illinois man who was found dead during a well-being check on Sunday night.

Charles Poulos, 55, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the Glenview Police Department.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old James Solger, was found dead inside a home in the first block of Glenview Road just after 7:30 p.m. Police said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation indicates this was an isolated incident.

Police have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting death.