Man found dead during well-being check in Glenview prompts death investigation

By Jeramie Bizzle

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead during a well-being check Sunday night in Glenview, according to police.

Glenview police officers found the man after they responded to a residence just after 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Glenview Police Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, is investigating.

No further information was immediately available. Police said they will release updates when available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

