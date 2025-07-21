Chicago woman charged with murder in drowning of baby in Lake Michigan

A woman was charged in the drowning death of a baby boy in Lake Michigan on Friday night.

Chicago police said Surah Amon, 31, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of strong probability of death.

Police said officers responded to a call for service in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive just before 10 p.m.

The body of the 1-year-old boy was recovered by the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial police audio indicated that officers believed that the woman was a mother who was trying to kill her son. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the baby.

Amon is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.