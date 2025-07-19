Woman in custody after allegedly drowning baby in Lake Michigan, police say

A 31-year-old woman is in custody after Chicago police said she allegedly drowned a 1-year-old boy in Lake Michigan Friday night.

They said officers responded to a call for service in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive just before 10 p.m.

The woman was placed into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The body of the child was recovered by the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have classified the incident as a homicide.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.