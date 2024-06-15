Multiple people injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad, police say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Rochester Police Department reported an "active shooter situation" at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Rd. in which there were "multiple people injured."

Authorities did not immediately confirm the number of people shot or their conditions. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they "potentially have the suspect contained nearby," but asks that the public stay away from the area as it is still an active crime scene.

The Oakland County city of Rochester Hills is located about 25 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.