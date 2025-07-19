Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist serious hurt after hit-and-run crash in Old Mill Creek, Illinois, police say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to Route 173 near Crawford Road in Old Mill Creek, Illinois, for a traffic crash with injuries.  

Upon arrival, the driver of a 1993 Kawasaki Ninja, a 54-year-old McHenry man, was found with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Kawasaki driver was heading eastbound on Route 173 when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash.  

He was taken to an area hospital. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The office said investigators recovered car parts from the involved vehicle at the scene and are looking to identify the make and model.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating. 

No further information was available. 

