Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after she hit a pothole in Chinatown Monday night. 

Police said the 54-year-old woman, identified as Monica Alcantar Soto, was riding in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue just after 5 p.m. 

Police said Soto struck and pothole, fell off her motorcycle and hit her head. 

Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 9:26 AM

