Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after she hit a pothole in Chinatown Monday night.

Police said the 54-year-old woman, identified as Monica Alcantar Soto, was riding in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Police said Soto struck and pothole, fell off her motorcycle and hit her head.

Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene.