Motorcyclist left with life-threatening-injuries in Crystal Lake crash

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is hospitalized following a crash in Crystal Lake Thursday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash around 5:55 p.m. on Route 14 and Coventry Lane.

Preliminary reports say an SUV was stopped in eastbound traffic when a motorcycle traveling eastbound hit the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Route 14 was closed for two hours with emergency crews on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 81-5-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be texted to CLPDTIP to 847411. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 8:29 AM

