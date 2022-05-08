Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy with highs in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Mother's Day! A little warmer for the end of the weekend in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

CBS 2

Clouds increase through the day giving way to a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon. Tonight, breezy, and not as cold in the upper 40s and 50s.

CBS 2

Sun returns tomorrow as highs climb into the lower 80s. This marks the beginning of a steamy stretch across much of Chicago. Highs in the 80s with a few spots coming close to the 90° mark.

There's a limited chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night.

CBS 2

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer High: 67

TONIGHT: Breezy and mild Low: 55

TOMORROW: Sunny, windy and warmer High: 80

CBS 2