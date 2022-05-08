Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy with highs in the 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Mother's Day! A little warmer for the end of the weekend in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Clouds increase through the day giving way to a mostly cloudy sky by afternoon. Tonight, breezy, and not as cold in the upper 40s and 50s.
Sun returns tomorrow as highs climb into the lower 80s. This marks the beginning of a steamy stretch across much of Chicago. Highs in the 80s with a few spots coming close to the 90° mark.
There's a limited chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer High: 67
TONIGHT: Breezy and mild Low: 55
TOMORROW: Sunny, windy and warmer High: 80
