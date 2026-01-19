Mother of 5 found shot, killed in Woodlawn alley over weekend

Chicago police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman who was found in an alley early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

The woman was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The family identified the victim as 36-year-old Kiara Jenkins and said she was a mother of five children. They said she was leaving her home at the time she was shot.

The family said she would've celebrated her 37th birthday this Sunday and described her as a very religious person who dedicated herself to her church.

Chicago police said no arrests were made in the case. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by Area 1 detectives.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can contact police.