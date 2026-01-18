At least 3 people killed, 1 injured in weekend shootings in Chicago, CPD says

At least three people were killed, and one was wounded, in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday morning.

The ages of the victims range from 23 to 40, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Police Department did not issue any notifications about shootings on Friday evening or at any point on Saturday. But there were several on Sunday.

Shootings from Sunday

At 2:03 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was inside a residence in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when two men fired shots toward the residence. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County ins serious condition.

At 4:10 a.m., a man was transported to the 2700 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court by a black sport-utility vehicle and was dropped off. He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital. The location where the man was shot is not known.

At 4:46 a.m., a 40-year-old man was inside a home in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue when unknown people opened fire from the rear doorway. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 10:19 a.m., a 37-year-old man was inside a home when someone entered the building and shot him. The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in the above incidents.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.