Mother of bystander killed by car fleeing burglary on Mag Mile speaks out: "I miss him very much already"

A father was killed on his way to work after his car was struck by thieves fleeing the scene of a smash-and-grab at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile this week. His baby boy was born the very next day.

Now, seven men are accused of causing that deadly crash on Michigan Avenue on Thursday.

Four of the seven men had their first appearance in court. The judge said they showed "a callous disregard for human life."

A memorial for Mark Arceta, 40, now sits on Michigan Avenue, amongst those who walk by, created by his co-workers hours after his death at the location.

"Imagine only two days, I miss him very much already," said Alejandra Acreta, mother.

She opened her heart and her home to speak about her baby boy, known to the family as "Carloy."

"I said maybe he's a sacrificial lamb," she said.

Seven men between the ages of 19 and 37 face multiple felonies, including murder, burglary, and retail theft.

Prosecutors say they were part of a dozen who broke into the Louis Vuitton on Walton—stealing nearly $700,000 in merchandise. Once they fled, five hopped in a stolen Kia, two others into a stolen Infiniti.

The Kia slammed full throttle into Arceta's white Honda SUV—flipping twice. He died at the Northwestern Hospital, the same place where he was headed to work.

Alejandra saw the burglary on the news, not knowing her son would become the victim minutes later.

"My son is very happy when he got the family, 40 years old already. They said it's very unfair, he just enjoyed with her family for a very short time," she said.

Carloy will be remembered by his family as a son, brother, and father to two children—one just 17 months, and the other born one day after his father was killed.

"He's healthy, no sickness, and then he will just die like that very fast, it's very hurting," Alejandra said.

The three men who did not appear in court remain hospitalized with injuries.

The judge said all seven took part in a concentrated, pre-planned endeavor and ordered them to be held without bond.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19.