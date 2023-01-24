Mother, adult daughter identified as victims killed in South Shore mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and her adult daughter were identified Tuesday as the two victims killed in a mass shooting in South Shore the day before.

Police were still looking for the shooter or shooters late Tuesday.

The shooting took place a second-floor unit in a courtyard building at 2909-19 E. 78th St., right off Exchange Avenue. Three others were critically wounded in the shooting.

Police have called the shooting a targeted home invasion, but they still are not saying anything about a motive.

Police have also said they won't talk about a motive, as they continue to ask for the public's help in their investigation.

Initially, reports indicated that a man and woman had been killed in the shooting. But it was actually two women – Alexandra Olmo, 43, and her daughter, Jael Omar Burgos, 21.

The shock set in at 1:40 p.m., when the five victims were ambushed. Police sources telling CBS 2 that two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, one wearing camo, kicked in an apartment door and demanded money before opening fire.

In addition to Olmo and Burgos, three others were also shot – and those who survived were all reported in critical condition at UChicago Medical Center.

That includes one other person who ran more than half a mile, wounded and bloodied, to the nearest McDonald's at 79th Street and Phillips Avenue for help. The McDonald's was shut down and roped off with crime tape following the shooting.

At a news conference Monday, CPD Deputy Chief Sean Loughran said, "It does not appear to be a random act."

"I say targeted because I don't want the public to feel that this is just a random act of violence," Loughran said. "We're investigating any relationship between any victims and offenders at this time, but it is very, very preliminary."

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting. A $15,000 reward was on the table Tuesday from police for information leading investigators to the shooter.

The CPD asks those in the South Shore neighborhood to go over any security camera video they have, and to share anything out of the ordinary.

We have been checking in with Chicago police on this throughout the day Tuesday. There were no updates as of late in the day, but we will continue to bring you the very latest.