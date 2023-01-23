Watch CBS News
Local News

South Shore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 critically wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and three others were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed five people were shot in the 2900 block of East 78th Street.

Ahern confirmed one of the victims walked into a McDonald's at 79th and Yates, about 3/4 of a mile away, after the shooting. Two of the victims have died, and the others were in critical condition. 

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.