South Shore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and three others were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed five people were shot in the 2900 block of East 78th Street.

Ahern confirmed one of the victims walked into a McDonald's at 79th and Yates, about 3/4 of a mile away, after the shooting. Two of the victims have died, and the others were in critical condition.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.