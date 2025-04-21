Mostly clear with light winds Monday evening for Chicago area

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lighter winds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

A chance for showers and storms on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but low to mid 60s near the lake. The best chance for showers in the morning will be to the north near the Wisconsin Stateline. Additional widely scattered storms are in the forecast closer to Chicago in the afternoon and evening.

More widespread showers and storms are in the forecast Tuesday night, with lingering showers into Wednesday morning.

The highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-70s.

On Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-70s but cooler by the lake. Scattered showers and storms will return ahead of a cold front on Friday.

This weekend will be mainly dry and cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s, with the coolest temperatures near the lake.

