3 wounded in shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were shot shortly before 9:40 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

A man of unknown age was shot in the face, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Two women, ages 24 and 30, both were shot in their left hand, and were taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the victims were not cooperating with investigators, and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available Monday morning.

No one was in cu stody. Area 2 detectives were investigating.