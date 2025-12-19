5 armed robberies in Morgan Park linked to online marketplace ads, CPD warns

Chicago police say there are now five armed robberies in Morgan Park linked to ads placed on online marketplaces and the same account name.

Police said in all five incidents, the suspect responded to online marketplace ads for fashion brand gym shoes that were for sale. In all five incidents, the suspect used a social media account named Serving Best Deals.

Then, at the arranged meetings to buy the shoes, the suspect pulled out a gun and robbed the seller of the shoes, CPD said. Iin two of the incidents, a second suspect also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery.

The robberies have happened between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the following days and at the following locations:

Dec. 3 in the 1700 block of West Steuben, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 in the 1700 block of West Edmaire, at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of South Davol, at approximately 1:37 p.m.

Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of South Davol again, at approximately 3:49 p.m.

Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of West Monterey, at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion between 18 and 21, 5 ft. 10 to 6 ft. tall and about 150 lbs., dreadlocks, and who was wearing a black puffy coat, gray pants and white Jodan gym shoes, police said. CPD said he has tattoos on both his hands.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the second suspect, but said he wore all black.

If you have any information about these armed robberies, contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.