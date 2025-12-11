Armed robbers target sellers from online marketplace in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

Chicago police on Thursday warned of a pattern of armed robberies in the Morgan Park neighborhood committed by people who arranged to buy shoes.

In all four incidents over the past week, the robbers have responded to listings on an unspecified online marketplace for brand-name gym shoes for sale. During arranged meetings, one robber took out a gun and took the shoes at gunpoint, police said.

In two of the incidents, a second robber also pulled a gun on the victim, police said.

The offending online account uses the moniker "Saving Best Deals," police said.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the 1700 block of West Steuben Street.

At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, in the 1700 block of West Edmaire Street.

At 1:37 p.m. and 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, in the 11300 block of South Davol Street.

One of the robbers was described as a Black male between 18 and 21 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a light complexion. He had dreadlocks, a puffy black coat, gray pants, and white Jordan gym shoes, with tattoos on both hands, police said.

The other robber was described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and wearing all black.

Police advised using a CPD station lobby for safety for any transactions arranged online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calumet Area detectives at (312)747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-2-033A.