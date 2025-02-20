Chicago police search for missing teen girl, 2-month-old son last seen in Lakeview

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl and her 2-month-old son, last seen in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Mariangel Gomez, 16, was last seen with the child on Tuesday in the 600 block of West Irving Park Road.

She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and black gym shoes.

Police did not provide a description of the 2-month-old.

Chicago Police Department

Police said the missing teen is considered high risk.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.