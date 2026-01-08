Missing CPS teacher Lisa Brown seen on video leaving car, not returning, family says

Family members confirmed video shows missing Chicago Public Schools teacher Lisa Brown getting out of her car and not returning.

Brown, a teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School, was reported missing Saturday. She was last seen near the 4500 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr. in Bronzeville, where she lives.

The family member told CBS News Chicago that police said they've obtained video of Brown arriving to a location in her car, getting out, walking away and not coming back.

The family member did not say where the video was taken, or offer any further details. Chicago police have not commented on the new information.

Her husband Antwon said he last saw his wife in his home Friday night around midnight, as they went to bed.

"She was in the bed when I went upstairs, everything was fine, don't know when she got up," he said.

He said he woke up around 8:30 a.m. the next day and Brown was already gone. He said she was meant to go to an acupuncture appointment in Wicker Park that morning, but she never showed up.

"She has acupuncture every Saturday, and she don't miss it unless it's something important and she has to cancel," he said.

He also said she had recently taken a leave of absence from her job for mental health treatment, though she was planning to go back when school returned to session. He said as the start of school approached, her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks worsened.

Wednesday, Antwon said Chicago police found the blue Honda she had been driving when she vanished, undamaged. CBS News Chicago reached out to CPD, who would not confirm any information.

Brown is described as 5 ft. 7 in. tall, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and hair and a fair complexion. Police said she may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.