Divers search for missing boater in Lake Michigan near Chicago Yacht Club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Fire Department divers and the U.S. Coast Guard were searching late Sunday for a boater who apparently fell overboard near the Chicago Yacht Club.

CBS News Chicago's cameras captured boats from the police Marine Unit in the water near the scene at the lake and Monroe Drive, with Chicago Fire Department paramedics standing by on the shore.

Information on what happened was not immediately available.