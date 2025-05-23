5 injured in ambulance crash in Minooka, Illinois

Five people were injured when an ambulance crashed and rolled over on its side Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Minooka, Illinois.

Kendall County Sheriff's officials said a Minooka Fire Protection District ambulance and another vehicle crashed around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge and Wildy roads.

The ambulance ended up on its side.

Four people in the ambulance and one person from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour after the crash, but has since reopened.