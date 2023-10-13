Watch CBS News
Military jets buzz downtown Chicago during practice for flyover at Bears game

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rumble of military jets flying over the lakefront startled many people in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

A formation of jets was seen flying over Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago around 1:45 p.m.

City officials confirmed the jets were practicing for a flyover during the national anthem at the Bears game on Sunday at Soldier Field.

While the Bears initially said the flyover would be cancelled " due to sensitive world events and an abundance of caution," the team later said the flyover "will happen pending weather."

