Military jets buzz downtown Chicago during practice for flyover at Bears game

Jets practice flyover for Bears game at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rumble of military jets flying over the lakefront startled many people in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

A formation of jets was seen flying over Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago around 1:45 p.m.

WHY DID FIGHTER JETS JUST FLY OVER CHICAGO IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/780rGxSIhU — hannah (@positionshannah) October 13, 2023

City officials confirmed the jets were practicing for a flyover during the national anthem at the Bears game on Sunday at Soldier Field.

While the Bears initially said the flyover would be cancelled " due to sensitive world events and an abundance of caution," the team later said the flyover "will happen pending weather."