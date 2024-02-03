Mild trend in Chicago continues through weekend with sunshine

Watch CBS News
By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a day after the groundhogs predicted an early spring, we have a beautiful weekend ahead of us with sunshine. 

Temperatures will continue to run above seasonable norms and will rise as we go through the week. An east wind, this weekend, will keep temps cooler near the lake.

Stats

Normal 32

Yesterday 42

Sunrise 7:03a

Sunset 5:09p

Forecast

Today- Some patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny with a high of 42. Cooler lakeside.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and 32.

Sunday- Mostly sunny and 44, cooler near the lake.

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 7:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

