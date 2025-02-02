Mild Sunday night ahead in Chicago leading to some dense fog Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — It is turning foggy tonight, and some of the fog will be dense by Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Highs on Monday will occur in the late morning as a cold front moves through the area in the afternoon, spreading cooler air into the region. Chicago was near 50 degrees at noon ahead of the front, but expect temperatures in the 30s by late afternoon, along with breezy conditions behind the front.

Tuesday will be colder with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, then low 30s in the afternoon.

There is a weather alert in place for Wednesday, with the threat of icy conditions by late in the day. A weather system will spread moisture into the area by late Wednesday, allowing for the chance of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Slick travel will be possible on Wednesday, starting in the late afternoon and continuing at night.

Although most of the moisture will be out of the area by Thursday morning, residual icing issues could cause slippery travel for the morning commute. Stay connected with CBS News Chicago for additional details on this developing weather situation.

