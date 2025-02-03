Another mild day before a temperature drop in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild temperatures continue for another day before it's back to normal.

Monday's highs will reach close to 50 degrees. A cold front will drop in, and colder air will spill in for the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall through the 40s into the 30s, with breezy conditions.

Colder start to Tuesday in the 20s, with seasonable highs in the lower 30s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday with the threat of a wintry mix, including freezing rain. Slick travel is possible late in the day on Wednesday and into the night, and conditions may continue to stay slick into Thursday morning.