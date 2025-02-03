Watch CBS News
Weather

Another mild day before a temperature drop in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Another mild day before a temperature drop in Chicago
Another mild day before a temperature drop in Chicago 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild temperatures continue for another day before it's back to normal. 

Monday's highs will reach close to 50 degrees. A cold front will drop in, and colder air will spill in for the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall through the 40s into the 30s, with breezy conditions. 

69e0c516-5ccc-4aba-8c52-8fdd1da6f80e.png

Colder start to Tuesday in the 20s, with seasonable highs in the lower 30s. 

60a5f2f7-d7b0-4329-badd-b6d4bf69c635.png

The next storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday with the threat of a wintry mix, including freezing rain. Slick travel is possible late in the day on Wednesday and into the night, and conditions may continue to stay slick into Thursday morning. 

17486eb5-a4b3-4317-acfb-23921b80864d.png
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.