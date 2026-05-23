Man charged in Michigan City hospital shooting that left LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy critically injured

A 22-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday that left a LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy critically wounded.

Sharod Grafton, 22, has been charged with a felony count of attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and auto theft.

According to Indiana State Police, around 6:45 a.m. Deputy Jon Samuelson Samuelson stopped to help a disabled vehicle on State Road 2 about a mile east of Westville, Indiana. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the car, asked Samuelson to take him to Franciscan Health Michigan City, which the deputy did.

State police said, after dropping the driver off at the hospital, Samuelson was notified that the man was a suspect in previous criminal activity overnight. Samuelson returned to the hospital to speak to the driver in the emergency room, at which time there was a physical altercation and the driver pulled out a gun and shot Samuelson three times, police said.

The shooting took place inside the emergency department building, though Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen. Fifield said he did not know exactly where inside it happened.

The suspect, identified as Grafton, ran away from the hospital and into the woods nearby. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The investigation remains ongoing.

LaPorte County deputy shot at Michigan City hospital undergoes "successful" surgery

LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy Samuelson has undergone a surgery that officials called "successful."

A statgement made on behalf of the deputy's family confirmed 33-year-old Jon Samuelson underwent an approximately eight surgery and the "medical staff remain optimistic regarding his recovery."

Samuelson was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment

Officials said Samuelson remains in critical but stable condition.