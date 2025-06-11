Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with murder of Hadiya Pendleton due in court while awaiting new trial

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Court hearing for Micheail Ward in murder of Hadiya Pendleton
Court hearing for Micheail Ward in murder of Hadiya Pendleton 00:28

The man accused of killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013 was due back in court on Wednesday for a hearing in his new murder trial.

An honor student at King College Prep High School, Hadiya was shot and killed just days after she marched in former President Obama's second inauguration parade. 

In 2023, the Illinois Appellate Court threw out Micheail Ward's conviction for her murder, after ruling his videotaped confession was inadmissible.

During his police interrogation, Ward said he fired at Pendleton and her friends because he thought they were rival gang members and his co-defendant threatened to kill him if he didn't.

Defense attorneys have said police coerced him into giving a false confession.

In throwing out his videotaped confession, appellate judges said Ward repeatedly told detectives during the interrogation that he didn't want to talk to them, but police kept questioning him and obtained his confession in violation of his constitutional rights.

Earlier this year, the Illinois Supreme Court rejected prosecutors' appeal of that ruling.

Ward, 30, remains in custody as he awaits a new trial. It's unclear if a new trial date will be set on Wednesday.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.