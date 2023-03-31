Hadiya Pendleton murder: appeals court reverses accused gunman's conviction, orders new trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois appeals court has ordered a new trial for the man who had been convicted of shooting and killing 15-year-old honor student Hadiya Pendleton nearly 10 years ago at a park on the South Side.

Micheail Ward was convicted of first-degree murder in Hadiya's death in 2018, and sentenced to 84 years in prison.

Hadiya was only 15 years old when she was gunned down in 2013, just days after she and her school band performed in former President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. The shooting happened at Harsh Park in the Kenwood neighborhood, about a mile from the Obama family home. Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral.

Hadiya Pendleton (Source: Twitter)

Ward's videotaped confession to the shooting was a key piece of evidence at the trial. He told police he fired shots at Hadiya and her friends because he believed they were rival gang members and was seeking revenge, but claimed he only opened fire because Williams threatened to kill him if he didn't.

Defense attorneys have said police coerced him into giving a false confession.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the First District Illinois Appellate Court ruled Ward repeatedly told detectives during the interrogation that he didn't want to talk to them, and that police kept questioning him and obtained his confession in violation of his constitutional rights.

Micheail Ward was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of honor student Hadiya Pendleton. (Credit: Cook County Sheriff)

"The detectives temporarily halted the interrogation each time Mr. Ward said he had nothing else to say, nothing to say, and did not want to say anything else. However, Mr. Ward was never given a fresh set of Miranda warnings, and the detectives never interrogated Mr. Ward about anything other than the shooting of Ms. Pendleton. The statements Mr. Ward made after he invoked his right to remain silent are therefore inadmissible, and the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress them," Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary Mikva wrote in the ruling.

In reversing Ward's conviction, the appeals court also ordered a new trial, while noting that the remaining evidence in the case could still support a conviction.

A Cook County State's Attorney's office spokesperson said, "We are reviewing the matter to determine next legal steps and are unable to further comment at this time."

Ward's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Julie Koehler, said she knew from the beginning Ward's confession would be thrown out on appeal.

"Not only did the detectives violate his rights, but his false statement didn't even get the facts of the shooting right. I am grateful for the ruling and the opportunity to represent this innocent young man in a new trial. This case has always been a tragedy. An innocent young girl lost her life, and an innocent young man was framed by Chicago Detectives desperate to solve a high-profile case. This reversal has been a long time coming but it was always anticipated," Koehler said in an email.

Hadiya's slaying gained national outrage, sparked outrage in the community, and put the spotlight on Chicago's gun violence. Her parents went on to become anti-violence advocates.

Ward's co-defendant, accused getaway driver Kenneth Williams, is serving a 42-year sentence after he also was convicted of first-degree murder.

City officials later renamed Buckthorn Playlot Park after Hadiya to honor her life and memory.