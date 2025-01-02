High court dismisses prosecutors' appeal of order that tossed confession of Hadiya Pendleton murder convict

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by prosecutors to an order that tossed the confession of a man who had been convicted of shooting and killing 15-year-old honor student Hadiya Pendleton back in 2013.

Micheail Ward was convicted of first-degree murder in Hadiya's death in 2018, and sentenced to 84 years in prison.

Hadiya was only 15 years old when she was gunned down in 2013, just days after she and her school band performed in former President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. The shooting happened at Harsh Park in the Kenwood neighborhood, about a mile from the Obama family home. Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral.

CBS

Ward's videotaped confession to the shooting was a key piece of evidence at the trial. He told police he fired shots at Hadiya and her friends because he believed they were rival gang members and was seeking revenge, but claimed he only opened fire because Williams threatened to kill him if he didn't.

In March of last year, the Illinois Appellate Court reversed Ward's conviction and granted him a new trial. A three-judge panel of the First District Illinois Appellate Court ruled Ward repeatedly told detectives during the interrogation that he didn't want to talk to them, and that police kept questioning him and obtained his confession in violation of his constitutional rights.

Following that ruling, the Cook County State's Attorney's office went to the state Supreme Court with an appeal of the ruling that allowed Ward's confession to get tossed.

On Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court dismissed the appeal. The dismissal came not after an evaluation of the merits of the appeal, but because one of the justices, P. Scott Neville, recused himself—leaving the six remaining justices equally divided on the matter.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office released the following statement late Thursday: "The CCSAO stands behind the prosecution of this case, and disagrees with the appellate court's decision. We are reviewing all legal options, and ultimately will be guided by securing justice for Hadiya Pendleton, her friends who were hurt that day, and her family and loved ones who mourn her today."

Hadiya's slaying gained national outrage, sparked outrage in the community, and put the spotlight on Chicago's gun violence. Her parents went on to become anti-violence advocates.

Ward's co-defendant, accused getaway driver Kenneth Williams, is serving a 42-year sentence after he also was convicted of first-degree murder.

City officials later renamed Buckthorn Playlot Par, at 4345 S. Calumet Ave. in Bronzeville, after Hadiya to honor her life and memory.